Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 68, Botkins 58

Antwerp 53, Delta 29

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, Wintersville Indian Creek 44

Delaware Christian 54, Marion Catholic 42

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Ashtabula St. John 61

Howard E. Knox 51, Johnstown Northridge 44

Manchester 48, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Mentor 86, Cle. VASJ 70

Metamora Evergreen 53, Stryker 49

Minford 42, Lucasville Valley 41

Racine Southern 53, Ravenswood, W.Va. 47

Sidney Fairlawn 51, Ft. Loramie 50

Struthers 66, Girard 51

Tol. St. Francis 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 58

Urbana 57, Legacy Christian 49

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Region 7=

Bidwell River Valley 48, Circleville 37

Greenfield McClain 59, Washington C.H. 25

Division III=

Region 11=

Piketon 42, W. Union 38

Portsmouth 54, Latham Western 49

Williamsport Westfall 67, Belpre 52

___

