Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
District 3=
First Round=
Greenwood 64, High Point 40
Class 2A=
District 6=
First Round=
Penns Manor 61, Bishop McCort 57
United 89, Claysburg-Kimmel 69
Class 3A=
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41
Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34
Camp Hill Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32
Columbia 68, Lancaster Mennonite 58
Class 4A=
District 3=
First Round=
Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21
Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55
Class 5A=
District 3=
First Round=
Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66
Milton Hershey 76, West York 54
Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61
New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30
Northern York 55, Lower Dauphin 46
Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Northumberland Christian 66, Walnut Street Christian 24
Class 2A=
District 6=
First Round=
Glendale 50, Southern Huntingdon 46
Class 3A=
District 6=
First Round=
Penns Valley 67, Mount Union 25
West Shamokin 56, Richland 45
Class 4A=
WPIAL=
First Round=
Freeport 44, Belle Vernon 38
Indiana 54, McKeesport 48
Knoch 43, New Castle 35
Quaker Valley 65, West Mifflin 37
Class 5A=
District 6/8/9=
First Round=
Dubois 46, Bellefonte 43
Class 6A=
District 3=
First Round=
Dallastown Area 43, Ephrata 41
Manheim Township 33, Cedar Cliff 17
Red Lion 52, Warwick 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/