Miller leads Morgan State past South Carolina State, 78-72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malik Miller had 14 points to lead five Morgan State players in double figures as the Bears defeated South Carolina State 78-72 on Monday night.

Lagio Grantsaan and David Syfax Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Bears. Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis chipped in 12 points each.

Rayshawn Neal had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tariq Simmons added 17 points and six rebounds. Damani Applewhite had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 77-63 on Jan. 6. Morgan State (14-14, 8-5) faces Delaware State at home next Monday. South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com