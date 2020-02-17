Toronto Maple Leafs (31-21-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto take on Pittsburgh. He currently ranks 10th in the in the NHL with 71 points, scoring 42 goals and totaling 29 assists.

The Penguins are 16-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Evgeni Malkin with 0.9.

The Maple Leafs are 16-13-6 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is fourth in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last matchup on Nov. 16, Pittsburgh won 6-1. Dominik Kahun recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with 22 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 45 points. Sidney Crosby has collected 10 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 42 goals and has 71 points. Mitchell Marner has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Marino: out (fractured cheekbone).

Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.