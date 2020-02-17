Inmate death at Ohio prison being investigated as homicide

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — The weekend death of an inmate at an Ohio prison is being investigated as a homicide.

Robert Leach Jr., 23, died after “an incident” midday Saturday at Madison Correctional Institution, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed by email Monday. Spokeswoman JoEllen Smith released no other details of what happened.

Nor did the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the death as a homicide. No charges had been filed as of Monday, according to the patrol.

The prison is in London, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of downtown Columbus.

Leach was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and trespassing charges from Lake County, where he had been arrested in 2016 as a suspect in multiple burglaries, according to court and prison records and local media accounts from the time. The Willoughby man had been incarcerated since May 2017.

