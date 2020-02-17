Fire chief: Man dead after reported trench collapse in Ohio

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed in a reported trench collapse at a construction site in central Ohio, authorities said Monday.

Granville Township Fire Chief Casey Curtis confirmed the death at a property just north of Interstate 70 in Licking County, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Columbus. Officials didn’t immediately release further details, including the man’s identity and the nature of the construction project.

As emergency responders were sent to the scene Monday morning, scanner traffic had indicated one person was trapped in a trench about 10 feet (3 meters) down, The (Newark) Advocate reported. No one else was believed to be trapped, and there was no word of any other injuries.