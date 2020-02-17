Fire chief: Man dead after reported trench collapse in Ohio

State
Associated Press1

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed in a reported trench collapse at a construction site in central Ohio, authorities said Monday.

Granville Township Fire Chief Casey Curtis confirmed the death at a property just north of Interstate 70 in Licking County, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Columbus. Officials didn’t immediately release further details, including the man’s identity and the nature of the construction project.

As emergency responders were sent to the scene Monday morning, scanner traffic had indicated one person was trapped in a trench about 10 feet (3 meters) down, The (Newark) Advocate reported. No one else was believed to be trapped, and there was no word of any other injuries.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Village along unfrozen Lake Erie reports ‘erosion emergency’

Associated Press

20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier

Associated Press

Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, turning 100

Associated Press