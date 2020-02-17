Fieldhouse founder discusses injury prevention in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With just 31 days left until spring, it’s time to prepare your body for summer activities.

Founder of the Fieldhouse Mick Amicone says it’s easy to get into a habit of not getting active during Fall and Winter months.

“The thing that we need people to understand is whether it’s in a fitness center, whether it’s in a sports and fitness environment or whether it’s just in your home, cold weather in Fall and Winter give us the mindset of being a bear. That we almost kind of hibernate from activity and exercise because one, it’s too cold and if we’re aged and we have any issues, there’s a lot of ice out there whether there’s snow or not.”

Amicone says it can also be easy to think you are capable of doing things you have not done in years and not keeping up with fitness routines can end up with injuries.

“The macho mystique of us guys is, ‘Hey, you know what? I did this 10 years ago. It shouldn’t take much for me to go out there and sing a bat.’ The next thing you know, he’s running down first base, adrenaline kicks in thinking that he’s fast like he was 10-years-earlier and he rips both of his quadricep muscles. So he misses his whole summer opportunity because he’s in rehabilitation.”

Amicone says the best thing to do to prepare is to keep a fitness regimen throughout the year and to remember what you want to do in the summer so you are more likely to achieve those fitness goals.