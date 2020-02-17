Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (11)
|21-1
|137
|2, Lakewood St. Edward (3)
|19-1
|119
|3, Gahanna Lincoln
|21-1
|104
|4, Cols. South
|20-1
|87
|5, Hilliard Bradley
|20-2
|77
|6, Green
|18-2
|60
|7, Youngs. Boardman
|19-1
|48
|8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.
|20-2
|46
|9, Cin. La Salle
|19-3
|19
|(tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge
|18-4
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.
|DIVISION II
|1, Lima Shawnee (7)
|21-0
|126
|2, Akr. SVSM (4)
|16-4
|117
|3, Trotwood-Madison (1)
|20-2
|95
|4, Cin. Wyoming
|21-0
|90
|5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2)
|16-3
|73
|6, Heath
|22-0
|59
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|19-3
|35
|8, Tol. Rogers
|19-3
|32
|(tie) Sandusky
|19-1
|32
|10, Jackson
|19-3
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6)
|18-3
|111
|2, Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|20-1
|106
|3, Versailles (4)
|21-1
|98
|4, Richwood N. Union (2)
|20-0
|86
|(tie) Cin. Deer Park
|18-1
|86
|6, Proctorville Fairland
|20-2
|54
|7, Willard
|19-2
|51
|(tie) Sardinia Eastern
|21-1
|51
|9, Chillicothe Zane Trace
|19-3
|33
|10, W. Lafayette Ridgewood
|20-2
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Metamora Evergreen 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Columbus Grove (11)
|21-0
|132
|2, Antwerp
|21-0
|102
|3, New Boston Glenwood (1)
|21-1
|92
|4, Peebles
|19-2
|75
|5, Lucas
|18-1
|62
|6, Zanesville Rosecrans
|19-2
|58
|7, Richmond Hts. (2)
|17-4
|55
|8, Berlin Hiland
|16-4
|51
|9, Tol. Christian
|18-2
|42
|10, Glouster Trimble
|17-3
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.
