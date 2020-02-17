Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137 2, Lakewood St. Edward (3) 19-1 119 3, Gahanna Lincoln 21-1 104 4, Cols. South 20-1 87 5, Hilliard Bradley 20-2 77 6, Green 18-2 60 7, Youngs. Boardman 19-1 48 8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20-2 46 9, Cin. La Salle 19-3 19 (tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge 18-4 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.

DIVISION II 1, Lima Shawnee (7) 21-0 126 2, Akr. SVSM (4) 16-4 117 3, Trotwood-Madison (1) 20-2 95 4, Cin. Wyoming 21-0 90 5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 16-3 73 6, Heath 22-0 59 7, Thornville Sheridan 19-3 35 8, Tol. Rogers 19-3 32 (tie) Sandusky 19-1 32 10, Jackson 19-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

DIVISION III 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6) 18-3 111 2, Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 20-1 106 3, Versailles (4) 21-1 98 4, Richwood N. Union (2) 20-0 86 (tie) Cin. Deer Park 18-1 86 6, Proctorville Fairland 20-2 54 7, Willard 19-2 51 (tie) Sardinia Eastern 21-1 51 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19-3 33 10, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20-2 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Metamora Evergreen 13.

DIVISION IV 1, Columbus Grove (11) 21-0 132 2, Antwerp 21-0 102 3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 21-1 92 4, Peebles 19-2 75 5, Lucas 18-1 62 6, Zanesville Rosecrans 19-2 58 7, Richmond Hts. (2) 17-4 55 8, Berlin Hiland 16-4 51 9, Tol. Christian 18-2 42 10, Glouster Trimble 17-3 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.