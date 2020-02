ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An accident on Maple Avenue caused the roadway to be shut down for hours this evening in front of the Mchugh’s Car Dealership and Whit’s Frozen Custard.

It appears a ford truck crashed into a telephone pole. Falls Township Fire Department, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene. WHIZ will bring you more information as it comes into the station.