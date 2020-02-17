MONDAY 2/17:

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Warmer. High 49°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Cloudy & Chilly. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers Continue. Cloudy & Mild. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase across SE Ohio today, and we will become mainly cloudy this afternoon. Along with the increasing clouds, temperatures will be well above average this afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. A slight chance of an isolated shower will be possible late this afternoon as well.

Scattered showers will be likely during the overnight, especially after midnight. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with lows only dropping to around 40.

Scattered rain chances will linger into the day on Tuesday, but they will begin to subside through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday.

Colder and drier air will return to the region as we end the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday, under partly sunny skies. We will see a colder Thursday, with highs around Freezing. Temperatures will begin to warm into the upper 30s by Friday, and into the low to mid 40s this weekend. We will see dry conditions through the majority of the weekend, but clouds will be returning, especially Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

