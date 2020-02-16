Veteran Cleveland newsman to become top Plain Dealer editor

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Plain Dealer in Cleveland will get a new editor in chief as its current editor moves to a role with the newspaper’s sister company.

Managing editor Tim Warsinskey will take over the top editing job on March 1. He succeeds George Rodrigue, who has been editor for five years.

Warsinskey, an Akron native, has been with the newspaper for three decades and has led day-to-day planning in its newsroom operations since 2016, Rodrigue said in a published letter announcing the change.

Rodrigue said he is leaving to become editor at large for Advance Local, a role in which he was asked to share lessons learned about collaborating with other newsrooms and organizations to continue high-quality local journalism.

