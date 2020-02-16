Team Giannis, Team LeBron play to tie; Giannis leads 133-124

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Team Giannis leads Team LeBron 133-124 after three quarters even though Kawhi Leonard is closing in on the record for most 3-pointers in an All-Star Game.

The teams tied 41-all in the third quarter, after Team LeBron matched an All-Star scoring record while taking the first quarter 53-41 and Team Giannis bounced back in the second 51-30.

The first team to reach 157 points will win the game.

Rudy Gobert scored 21 points in all and 12 in the quarter, including a a tying alley-oop dunk off a feed from Trae Young in the closing seconds. Russell Westbrook then missed a runner at the buzzer for Team LeBron.

Leonard has 28 points and is 8 for 13 on 3-pointers. He needs one from beyond the arc to tie Paul George’s All-Star record in 2016.

8:50 p.m.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 14 points and Team Giannis took the second quarter 51-30 after dropping the opener even though Kawhi Leonard closed in on the record for most 3-pointers in an All-Star Game.

After Team LeBron matched an All-Star record for scoring while winning the first quarter 53-41, Team Giannis returned the favor in the second.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning league MVP, threw down dunk after dunk and ended the half with 20 points in all. And Trae Young nailed a shot from just inside halfcourt as the second quarter ended.

Leonard, meanwhile, combined to score 25 and nail 7 of 10 3-pointers in the half. He needs two 3’s to tie Paul George’s All-Star record in 2016.

Team Giannis holds a 92-83 lead over Team LeBron at the half.

8:15 p.m.

Kawhi Leonard scored 12 points and Team LeBron matched an All-Star Game record for scoring in a quarter, beating Team Giannis 53-41 in the opening period.

A four-time All-Star, Leonard made all four 3-pointers — the only shots he attempted. Chicago product Anthony Davis scored nine. LeBron James added seven points as his team became the fourth to score 53 in an All-Star quarter.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo led the team picked by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo with eight points.

The league announced major changes to the All-Star format last month, turning quarters into mini-games.

The score was reset to 0-0 prior to the second quarter

The game also has a charity component, with the winner of each of the first three quarters earning $100,000 for a Chicago-based community organization. The money gets rolled over if there’s a tie, and the overall winner also earns $200,000 for its group.

Team LeBron is playing for Chicago Scholars, a seven-year program that helps incoming high school seniors navigate the college application process and ultimately helps groom them for the workforce. Team Giannis is playing for After School Matters, an after-school and summer apprenticeship program for high school teens promoting the arts, communications, leadership and sports.

7:45 p.m.

One more All-Star ovation for Kobe Bryant. And big cheers for David Stern, too.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson led a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers great and longtime commissioner prior to the All-Star game on Sunday night.

Johnson led the crowd — which chanted “Kobe! Kobe!” — in an eight-second moment of silence, a nod to the number Bryant wore the first half of his career.

Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson also performed as images of Bryant flashed on a giant screen behind the stage. South Side product Common followed with a rap dedicated to the great players from the city as well as Bryant before leading the introductions of players. Then singer-songwriter Chaka Khan sang the national anthem.

The festivities were in Michael Jordan’s longtime home of Chicago for the first time since 1988. But Bryant cast a huge shadow over them.

The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed three weeks ago when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside near Los Angeles.

The game is underway and players on Team LeBron are wearing Gianna’s No. 2 on their jersey, and members of Team Giannis are wearing Kobe’s No. 24. All players also are wearing a patch with nine stars in honor of the victims of the crash.

The league is also trying to come to grips with the death of Stern, who helped turn the NBA into a global powerhouse, on Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports