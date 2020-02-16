Lyon loses ground in Champions League bid after home draw

PARIS (AP) — Lyon dropped more points in its bid for a European place next season after drawing 1-1 at home to Strasbourg in the French league on Sunday.

Lyon’s fourth league match without a win leaves it mired in 10th place and seven points behind third-place Rennes, which plays at Reims later Sunday.

The team finishing in third spot qualifies for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

Seventh-place Strasbourg almost scored an injury-time winner but defender Alexander Djiku missed an open goal after a free-kick from the right hit the post and the ball bounced to him.

Winger Bertrand Traoré ended a run of 29 league games without scoring to put Lyon ahead in the 21st minute, turning in Maxwel Cornet’s cross for his first goal since last March.

Striker Majeed Waris played in Kévin Zohi behind Lyon’s defense for the equalizer in the 43rd.

Zohi checked his run, thinking he was offside, before scoring off the post. The goal was ruled offside but validated following a video review.

Also Sunday, second-place Marseille was away to fourth-place Lille without injured playmaker Dimtiri Payet and Brest faced Saint-Étienne.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports