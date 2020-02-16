Delaware St. looks to end streak vs BCU

Bethune-Cookman (12-13, 6-5) vs. Delaware State (3-21, 2-8)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks to extend Delaware State’s conference losing streak to five games. Delaware State’s last MEAC win came against the Coppin State Eagles 77-68 on Feb. 1. Bethune-Cookman came up short in a 66-58 game at Maryland Eastern Shore in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman has benefited heavily from its seniors. Cletrell Pope, Isaiah Bailey, Wali Parks, Malik Maitland and Leon Redd have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Wildcats points this season, though their output has dropped to 41 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hornets have allowed only 81.7 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 88.5 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 36.8 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 65 points. The Hornets are 0-20 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has an assist on 29 of 81 field goals (35.8 percent) over its previous three games while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Bethune-Cookman and Delaware State are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to tempo. The Wildcats are ranked 10th in Division I with 75.4 possessions per game this season while the Hornets are ranked seventh with 76.4 offensive opportunities per game.

