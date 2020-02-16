20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — A large blaze at an Ohio business that supplies wood pallets was put out by firefighters with help from 20 different departments, a fire official said Sunday.

The pallets burn quick and hot, so the blaze Saturday night “had a head start” on crews responding to BDL Supply in South Charleston, Madison Township Fire and EMS Chief Christopher Clark told the Springfield News-Sun. There were an estimated 65 fire response vehicles at the scene, roughly halfway between Columbus and Dayton.

Responders tried to contain the fire to a storage area and worked through the night to extinguish it. The structure was heavily damaged but is believed to be salvageable.

There was no word of any injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine where and how the blaze started. That effort could take days or weeks.