Saturday’s Time Schedule

Saturday Time Schedule (EST)

NBA

All-Star Weekend: Skills Challenge, 3-Point and Slam Dunk at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, Noon

No. 5 Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. Syracuse, Noon

No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Northwestern, Noon

No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Butler vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.

No. 23 Creighton vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

No. 25 LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Women’s Top 25

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

No. 21 South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois, 4 p.m.