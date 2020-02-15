Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 61, Dundee-Crown 44
Anna-Jonesboro 45, DuQuoin 42
Arcola 53, ALAH 48
Auburn 74, Hillsboro 51
Bartonville (Limestone) 65, Canton 60
Batavia 86, Plainfield South 73
Beecher 51, S. Newton, Ind. 36
Benton 43, Massac County 34
Bethalto Civic Memorial 43, Rochester 37
Burlington Central 74, McHenry 51
Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 48
Centralia 64, Robinson 54
Chester 56, Trico 41
Cobden 51, Thompsonville 23
Columbia 62, Breese Central 54, OT
Conant 57, Maine West 54
Cumberland 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51
Dakota 72, River Ridge 54
Dixon 73, Streator 63
Downers South 70, Willowbrook 69
Downs Tri-Valley 42, Colfax Ridgeview 36
East Peoria 54, Dunlap 48
Gallatin County 69, Bluford Webber 43
Glenbrook South 55, Highland Park 50
Goreville 66, Vienna 31
Grayslake Central 49, Lake Zurich 44
Gurnee Warren 45, Naperville Central 38
Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 35
IC Catholic 72, Lisle (Benet Academy) 58
Illini Bluffs 58, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 56
Jacksonville 53, Quincy 36
Joliet West 65, Joliet Central 55
Kaneland 72, Stillman Valley 37
Kankakee 82, Chicago (Christ the King) 41
Kewanee 81, Sherrard 52
La Salette Notre Dame 47, Attica, Ind. 31
Lake Forest Academy 67, Glenbrook North 48
Lake Park 59, Fremd 1
Libertyville 58, Hersey 42
Lincoln 82, Charleston 40
Lovejoy 77, Cairo 73
Lyons 64, Proviso West 43
Maine South 67, Minooka 52
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Argenta-Oreana 38
Mattoon 52, Terre Haute North, Ind. 38
Metamora 44, Morton 42
Monticello 47, Decatur St. Teresa 44
Mundelein 71, Elgin 32
Murphysboro/Elverado 61, Harrisburg 37
Neoga 55, Ramsey 28
Niles North 96, Schurz 74
Normal University 60, Bloomington Central Catholic 48
Northridge Prep 70, Francis Parker 51
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 53, Carbondale 36
Okaw Valley 57, Sangamon Valley 27
Orangeville 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 45
Orion 75, Galva 48
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 91, Mounds Meridian 55
Peoria (H.S.) 73, Sterling 53
Pinckneyville 44, Nashville 42, OT
Princeville 80, Henry 62
Proviso East 64, Hinsdale South 62
Rochelle 73, Princeton 50
Rock Island 74, Rockford Auburn 57
Rolling Meadows 75, Von Steuben 45
Rushville-Industry 72, Monmouth United 48
Sparta 71, Carterville 59
St. Anne 53, Herscher 45
St. Francis 65, Montini 56
St. Viator 51, Taft 36
Stanford Olympia 46, Clinton 42
Stevenson 60, Prospect 40
Stewardson-Strasburg 71, Hutsonville High School 44
Waltonville 59, Hamilton County 52
Washington 63, Pekin 55
Waterford, Wis. 77, Richmond-Burton 59
Waubonsie Valley 66, Clemente 45
West Chicago 51, Douglass 33
Wheaton North 56, Oswego 55
Wheeling 62, Maine East 55
Wilmington 75, Momence 47
Winnebago 81, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 55
York 53, Oak Park River Forest 42
Altamont Shootout=
Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Shelbyville 52
North Clay 79, Macon Meridian 67
Tuscola 53, Altamont 50
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 71, Palestine-Hutsonville 44
Danville Shootout=
Danville 66, South Elgin 47
Normal West 65, Rich South 62
Plainfield East 72, Gary Roosevelt, Ind. 43
Westinghouse 71, Richwoods 63
Riverton Shootout=
Jacksonville Routt 55, Quincy Notre Dame 35
Lanark Eastland 49, South County 41
New Berlin 39, Wethersfield 32
Pleasant Plains 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, OT
Riverton 55, Winchester (West Central) 49
Springfield Lanphier 56, Champaign Centennial 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Warsaw West Hancock 37
Williamsville 62, Metro-East Lutheran 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, Calhoun 38
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 54
Lincoln 50, Taylorville 33
Nazareth 71, Proviso East 55
Olney (Richland County) 53, Effingham 42
Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 52, Westlake 28
Westinghouse 69, Brooks Academy 32
2A Greenville Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Pleasant Plains 51, Auburn 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/