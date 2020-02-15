Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 61, Dundee-Crown 44

Anna-Jonesboro 45, DuQuoin 42

Arcola 53, ALAH 48

Auburn 74, Hillsboro 51

Bartonville (Limestone) 65, Canton 60

Batavia 86, Plainfield South 73

Beecher 51, S. Newton, Ind. 36

Benton 43, Massac County 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 43, Rochester 37

Burlington Central 74, McHenry 51

Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 48

Centralia 64, Robinson 54

Chester 56, Trico 41

Cobden 51, Thompsonville 23

Columbia 62, Breese Central 54, OT

Conant 57, Maine West 54

Cumberland 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51

Dakota 72, River Ridge 54

Dixon 73, Streator 63

Downers South 70, Willowbrook 69

Downs Tri-Valley 42, Colfax Ridgeview 36

East Peoria 54, Dunlap 48

Gallatin County 69, Bluford Webber 43

Glenbrook South 55, Highland Park 50

Goreville 66, Vienna 31

Grayslake Central 49, Lake Zurich 44

Gurnee Warren 45, Naperville Central 38

Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 35

IC Catholic 72, Lisle (Benet Academy) 58

Illini Bluffs 58, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 56

Jacksonville 53, Quincy 36

Joliet West 65, Joliet Central 55

Kaneland 72, Stillman Valley 37

Kankakee 82, Chicago (Christ the King) 41

Kewanee 81, Sherrard 52

La Salette Notre Dame 47, Attica, Ind. 31

Lake Forest Academy 67, Glenbrook North 48

Lake Park 59, Fremd 1

Libertyville 58, Hersey 42

Lincoln 82, Charleston 40

Lovejoy 77, Cairo 73

Lyons 64, Proviso West 43

Maine South 67, Minooka 52

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Argenta-Oreana 38

Mattoon 52, Terre Haute North, Ind. 38

Metamora 44, Morton 42

Monticello 47, Decatur St. Teresa 44

Mundelein 71, Elgin 32

Murphysboro/Elverado 61, Harrisburg 37

Neoga 55, Ramsey 28

Niles North 96, Schurz 74

Normal University 60, Bloomington Central Catholic 48

Northridge Prep 70, Francis Parker 51

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 53, Carbondale 36

Okaw Valley 57, Sangamon Valley 27

Orangeville 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 45

Orion 75, Galva 48

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 91, Mounds Meridian 55

Peoria (H.S.) 73, Sterling 53

Pinckneyville 44, Nashville 42, OT

Princeville 80, Henry 62

Proviso East 64, Hinsdale South 62

Rochelle 73, Princeton 50

Rock Island 74, Rockford Auburn 57

Rolling Meadows 75, Von Steuben 45

Rushville-Industry 72, Monmouth United 48

Sparta 71, Carterville 59

St. Anne 53, Herscher 45

St. Francis 65, Montini 56

St. Viator 51, Taft 36

Stanford Olympia 46, Clinton 42

Stevenson 60, Prospect 40

Stewardson-Strasburg 71, Hutsonville High School 44

Waltonville 59, Hamilton County 52

Washington 63, Pekin 55

Waterford, Wis. 77, Richmond-Burton 59

Waubonsie Valley 66, Clemente 45

West Chicago 51, Douglass 33

Wheaton North 56, Oswego 55

Wheeling 62, Maine East 55

Wilmington 75, Momence 47

Winnebago 81, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 55

York 53, Oak Park River Forest 42

Altamont Shootout=

Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Shelbyville 52

North Clay 79, Macon Meridian 67

Tuscola 53, Altamont 50

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 71, Palestine-Hutsonville 44

Danville Shootout=

Danville 66, South Elgin 47

Normal West 65, Rich South 62

Plainfield East 72, Gary Roosevelt, Ind. 43

Westinghouse 71, Richwoods 63

Riverton Shootout=

Jacksonville Routt 55, Quincy Notre Dame 35

Lanark Eastland 49, South County 41

New Berlin 39, Wethersfield 32

Pleasant Plains 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, OT

Riverton 55, Winchester (West Central) 49

Springfield Lanphier 56, Champaign Centennial 49

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Warsaw West Hancock 37

Williamsville 62, Metro-East Lutheran 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, Calhoun 38

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 54

Lincoln 50, Taylorville 33

Nazareth 71, Proviso East 55

Olney (Richland County) 53, Effingham 42

Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 52, Westlake 28

Westinghouse 69, Brooks Academy 32

2A Greenville Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Pleasant Plains 51, Auburn 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/