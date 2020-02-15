Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 89, Lima Temple Christian 50
Antwerp 77, W. Unity Hilltop 29
Arlington 76, Van Wert Lincolnview 63
Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Piketon 55
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34
Bellefontaine 50, Xenia 48
Bluffton 57, Kenton 55
Bryan 57, Paulding 43
Bucyrus Wynford 75, Attica Seneca E. 48
Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic, Va. 64
Chesapeake 71, Southeastern 40
Cin. College Prep. 79, Cin. Hillcrest 63
Cle. Benedictine 67, Painesville Harvey 51
Cle. Rhodes 64, Cle. St. Ignatius 63
Clyde 46, Port Clinton 30
Coldwater 50, Wapakoneta 35
Collins Western Reserve 102, Milan Edison 46
Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. Linden-McKinley 59
Columbus Grove 66, Miller City 51
Defiance 45, Archbold 40, OT
Defiance Ayersville 48, Montpelier 43, OT
Dola Hardin Northern 60, Cory-Rawson 42
Elida 71, Delphos Jefferson 65
Elyria Open Door 49, Sullivan Black River 48
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Hamler Patrick Henry 30
Frankfort Adena 62, Chillicothe Huntington 48
Fremont Ross 66, Tiffin Columbian 63
Ft. Loramie 42, Ft. Recovery 40
Glouster Trimble 53, Crown City S. Gallia 40
Greenup Co., Ky. 80, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 76
Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Bellevue 42
Grove City 70, Ashville Teays Valley 59
Grove City Christian 83, Groveport Madison Christian 42
Holland Springfield 49, Tol. Whitmer 44, OT
Huber Hts. Wayne 87, Cols. Independence 42
Jackson Center 57, DeGraff Riverside 41
Kalida 59, Van Buren 43
Kettering Alter 68, Bethel-Tate 25
Lewistown Indian Lake 85, Waynesfield-Goshen 70
Lima Shawnee 77, Spencerville 53
Logan 63, McArthur Vinton County 52
Louisville Aquinas 65, Cols. KIPP 37
Lucas 86, Bellville Clear Fork 70
Magnolia Sandy Valley 65, Sugarcreek Garaway 52
Mansfield Sr. 70, Ontario 56
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Russia 38
Massillon 79, Tol. Waite 34
McConnelsville Morgan 64, Vincent Warren 60
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, N. Lewisburg Triad 48
Medina Buckeye 61, Tallmadge 58
Minster 56, Anna 55
Mogadore 97, Windham 57
Monroeville 73, Mansfield Temple Christian 51
Morral Ridgedale 64, Carey 39
Mt. Vernon 43, Marion Harding 27
N. Olmsted 53, Sheffield Brookside 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40, Galion Northmor 34
New Bremen 40, Arcanum 32
New London 62, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 71, Bucyrus 44
Newark Licking Valley 73, Zanesville W. Muskingum 65
Newbury 65, Southington Chalker 63
Newcomerstown 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47
Northwood 58, Maumee 53
Oak Harbor 63, Gibsonburg 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Lexington 52
Ottoville 86, Leipsic 48
Painesville Riverside 70, Beachwood 67
Pioneer N. Central 48, Edgerton 44
Proctorville Fairland 65, Ironton Rock Hill 34
Richfield Revere 92, Akr. East 81
S. Webster 48, Oak Hill 45
Sandusky 76, Tol. Rogers 70
Sandusky Perkins 67, Norwalk St. Paul 63
Sandusky St. Mary 62, Castalia Margaretta 51
Shelby 71, Mansfield St. Peter’s 38
Sidney Fairlawn 67, Sidney Lehman 52
Spring Valley, W.Va. 59, Ironton 58
Spring. Greenon 66, London Madison Plains 52
St. Marys Memorial 82, Tol. Scott 60
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33
Tiffin Calvert 57, Arcadia 42
Tol. Cent. Cath. 77, Oregon Stritch 70, OT
Tol. Maumee Valley 52, Stryker 51
Tol. Start 51, Perrysburg 31
Uniontown Lake 53, Canfield 50, OT
Upper Sandusky 88, Sycamore Mohawk 54
Vanlue 71, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64
Versailles 53, Greenville 28
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 69, Malvern 63
W. Liberty-Salem 74, Casstown Miami E. 41
Wauseon 50, Pettisville 43
Wellington 60, Andrews Osborne Academy 56
Whitehall-Yearling 57, Hartley 47
Youngs. Mooney 57, Austintown Fitch 44
Youngs. Ursuline 59, Canfield S. Range 44
Zanesville Rosecrans 79, Danville 27
OVAC Playoffs=
1-A Championship=
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Madonna, W.Va. 44
2-A Championship=
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 72, Shadyside 67
3-A Championship=
Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Belmont Union Local 47
4-A Championship=
Byesville Meadowbrook 47, E. Liverpool 39
