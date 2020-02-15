Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 36

Athens 68, Troy 64

Greater Johnstown 52, Bishop Guilfoyle 51

Holy Ghost Prep 54, The Christian Academy 45

Class 1A=

WPIAL=

First Round=

Eden Christian 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Geibel Catholic 65, Leechburg 58

Imani Christian Academy 67, West Greene 41

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 53, Clairton 52

Union Area 46, Monessen 41

Class 2A=

WPIAL=

First Round=

Brentwood 57, Apollo-Ridge 53

Shenango 71, California 51

South Side 80, Serra Catholic 69

Springdale 57, Sewickley Academy Panthers 49

Winchester Thurston 47, Laurel 45

Wyoming Valley League Tournament=

Championship=

Wyoming Seminary 55, Crestwood 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 43, Towanda 38

Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Central Cambria 36

The City School 57, Westinghouse 36

Villa Maria 50, Rocky River Magnificat, Ohio 45

Class 3A=

District 10=

First Round=

Seneca 39, North East 34

Class 5A=

District 10=

First Round=

Meadville 56, Franklin 23

PAISAA Tournament=

Second Round=

Academy of the New Church 57, Shipley 42

Germantown Academy 61, Episcopal Academy 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com