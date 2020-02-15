Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 36
Athens 68, Troy 64
Greater Johnstown 52, Bishop Guilfoyle 51
Holy Ghost Prep 54, The Christian Academy 45
Class 1A=
WPIAL=
First Round=
Eden Christian 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 56
Geibel Catholic 65, Leechburg 58
Imani Christian Academy 67, West Greene 41
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 53, Clairton 52
Union Area 46, Monessen 41
Class 2A=
WPIAL=
First Round=
Brentwood 57, Apollo-Ridge 53
Shenango 71, California 51
South Side 80, Serra Catholic 69
Springdale 57, Sewickley Academy Panthers 49
Winchester Thurston 47, Laurel 45
Wyoming Valley League Tournament=
Championship=
Wyoming Seminary 55, Crestwood 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 36
Athens 43, Towanda 38
Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Central Cambria 36
The City School 57, Westinghouse 36
Villa Maria 50, Rocky River Magnificat, Ohio 45
Class 3A=
District 10=
First Round=
Seneca 39, North East 34
Class 5A=
District 10=
First Round=
Meadville 56, Franklin 23
PAISAA Tournament=
Second Round=
Academy of the New Church 57, Shipley 42
Germantown Academy 61, Episcopal Academy 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/