Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 61, Dundee-Crown 44
Beecher 51, S. Newton, Ind. 36
Burlington Central 74, McHenry 51
Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 48
Centralia 64, Robinson 54
Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 35
Joliet West 65, Joliet Central 55
Maine South 67, Minooka 52
Mundelein 71, Elgin 32
Orion 75, Galva 48
St. Viator 51, Taft 36
Stewardson-Strasburg 71, Hutsonville High School 44
Waterford, Wis. 77, Richmond-Burton 59
Wheeling 62, Maine East 55
Wilmington 75, Momence 47
Altamont Shootout=
Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Shelbyville 52
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 71, Palestine-Hutsonville 44
Danville Shootout=
Plainfield East 72, Gary Roosevelt, Ind. 43
Riverton Shootout=
Jacksonville Routt 55, Quincy Notre Dame 35
Lanark Eastland 49, South County 41
New Berlin 39, Wethersfield 32
Springfield Lanphier 56, Champaign Centennial 49
Williamsville 62, Metro-East Lutheran 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Nazareth 71, Proviso East 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/