Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 61, Dundee-Crown 44

Beecher 51, S. Newton, Ind. 36

Burlington Central 74, McHenry 51

Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 48

Centralia 64, Robinson 54

Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 35

Joliet West 65, Joliet Central 55

Maine South 67, Minooka 52

Mundelein 71, Elgin 32

Orion 75, Galva 48

St. Viator 51, Taft 36

Stewardson-Strasburg 71, Hutsonville High School 44

Waterford, Wis. 77, Richmond-Burton 59

Wheeling 62, Maine East 55

Wilmington 75, Momence 47

Altamont Shootout=

Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Shelbyville 52

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 71, Palestine-Hutsonville 44

Danville Shootout=

Plainfield East 72, Gary Roosevelt, Ind. 43

Riverton Shootout=

Jacksonville Routt 55, Quincy Notre Dame 35

Lanark Eastland 49, South County 41

New Berlin 39, Wethersfield 32

Springfield Lanphier 56, Champaign Centennial 49

Williamsville 62, Metro-East Lutheran 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Nazareth 71, Proviso East 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/