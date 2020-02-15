Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 36

Class 1A=

WPIAL=

First Round=

Eden Christian 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Geibel Catholic 65, Leechburg 58

Imani Christian Academy 67, West Greene 41

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 53, Clairton 52

Union Area 46, Monessen 41

Class 2A=

WPIAL=

First Round=

Brentwood 57, Apollo-Ridge 53

Shenango 71, California 51

South Side 80, Serra Catholic 69

Springdale 57, Sewickley Academy Panthers 49

Winchester Thurston 47, Laurel 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 43, Towanda 38

Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Central Cambria 36

The City School 57, Westinghouse 36

Villa Maria 50, Rocky River Magnificat, Ohio 45

PAISAA Tournament=

Second Round=

Germantown Academy 61, Episcopal Academy 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/