Pili’s 26 points, 13 rebounds lead USC women by No. 11 OSU

Sports
Associated Press0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and Southern California beat No. 11 Oregon State 72-66 on Friday night.

Kayla Overbeck halted a 9-0 Oregon State run with a basket in the lane for a 65-61 lead and on USC’s next possession, Pili made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.

Oregon State had three chances at a basket until Pili secured the rebound and was fouled with 51.5 seconds left. She made both free throws to seal it.

Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12), which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year.

Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State (19-6, 7-6). Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12.

Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Defending champ Opelka falls to Jung at New York Open

Associated Press

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press

China gymnastics team pulls out of WCup due to travel ban

Associated Press