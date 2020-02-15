Over $10,000 raised for Eastside Community Ministries

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People taking part in a silent auction raised almost double from previous years for a zanesville charity this weekend.

The Eastside Community Ministries held their Annual Chair-ity Auction Friday and Saturday to raise money for their programs.

Executive Director Jamie Trout says the fundraiser has doubled the amount raised since last year.

“This is our fifth annual Chair-ity Auction and it has been our biggest and best year yet. We have so many individuals, businesses and organizations that stepped up and donated. We had about 170 entries. So lots of great things out here, something for everybody. Yesterday we had our live auction and it was our biggest one yet. We had more people here than we’ve ever had and we doubled what we raised last year in our live auction. So we raised over $10,000 yesterday.”

Money raised will go toward programs for youth and their food and clothing banks.

“This money is going to help benefit the programs we have at Eastside Community Ministry on a daily basis. That’s our food pantry, clothing bank, emergency relief services program and our year-round youth program. Our food pantry assists around 250 households a month. Our clothing bank sees about 150 visitors a week and our year-round youth program has 40 children that come after school and in the summertime, ages kindergarten to 10th grade.”