Ohio chief justice convenes wrongful conviction task force

State
Associated Press0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Supreme Court committee will study the process for dealing with wrongful convictions and make recommendations for any necessary changes, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said.

The Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review will analyze how Ohio and other states review cases after convictions, and examine the work of other states’ innocence commissions and panels that review the strengths of convictions, O’Connor said.

O’Connor expects to appoint members in the next few weeks. She wants a report by the end of the year that would include recommendations for updates to state law or court rules.

“We know from exoneration data that justice isn’t always served in our state, and this task force would be a great first step in making improvements,” O’Connor said.

Associated Press

