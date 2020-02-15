New Zealand teenager Robinson wins GS in absence of Shiffrin

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson overtook first-run leader Petra Vlhova to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday and claim a second career victory.

Almost four months after edging out Mikaela Shiffrin in the season-opener, and in the absence of the Olympic GS champion from the United States this time, the 18-year-old Robinson took center stage.

While she made a costly mistake in the first leg to concede the lead to Vlhova, Robinson avoided errors in a similarly attacking final run to beat the Slovakian skier by 0.34 seconds.

Slovenia’s Meta Hrovat and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener shared third place as they both earned a second career podium result in giant slalom.

Shiffrin, the three-time overall World Cup champion, is taking an indefinite break from racing following the death of her father Jeff almost two weeks ago.

“At this point we have no information to share about a return to Europe or a return to competition,” U.S. team coach Magnus Andersson said on the eve of the race.

Vlhova shared victory with Federica Brignone in the previous GS in Sestriere a month ago. The Italian skier, who was in the top five in all the previous GS events this season, placed eighth on Saturday, more than two seconds off the pace.

While Brignone remained on top of the GS standings, she closed the gap to leader Shiffrin in the overall rankings to 113 points.

Two-time former world champion Tessa Worley of France was ninth on her return from a seven-week injury layoff.

The races were moved from another Slovenian resort, Maribor, because of a lack of snow and mild temperatures.

The last time women’s World Cup races were held in Kranjska Gora in 2018, Shiffrin won both the GS and the slalom.

