Lecce beats bottom club Spal 2-1 in Serie A relegation fight

MILAN (AP) — Lecce beat Spal 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday to boost its chances of avoiding relegation.

Bottom club Spal’s troubles deepened as it slipped eight points from safety.

It was Lecce’s third straight win and moved the team six points above the drop zone although that could be cut if Genoa wins at in-form Bologna later.

Atalanta was also playing later, against Roma, in a key match for both teams’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Atalanta was fourth, three points ahead of Roma.

In Lecce, the home side took the lead at the end of the first half when it was awarded a penalty for Kevin Bonifazi’s trip on Žan Majer. Marco Mancosu successfully struck the ball into the top left corner.

Andrea Petagna headed in a corner two minutes after the break to equalize but Majer scored his first Serie A goal to restore Lecce’s lead for good in the 66th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports