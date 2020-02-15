BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott School 51, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 34

ALAH 71, Oblong 43

Abingdon 44, Havana 34

Altamont 64, Brownstown – St. Elmo 46

Andrew 52, Stagg 43

Annawan 79, Oneida (ROWVA) 47

Antioch 47, Grayslake North 42

Arthur-Okaw Christian 65, Urbana University 39

Aurora (East) 66, Larkin 63

Aurora Central Catholic 51, IC Catholic 50

Barrington 44, Palatine 33

Bartlett 57, Elgin 55

Beecher 47, Donovan 35

Belvidere North 51, Belvidere 33

Benton 68, Harrisburg 52

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Downers South 44

Biggsville West Central 59, Aledo (Mercer County) 52

Blue Island Eisenhower 86, Evergreen Park 70

Bowen 71, Dyett 61

Breese Mater Dei 89, North County Tech, Mo. 29

Brimfield 73, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47

Brother Rice 57, Westchester St. Joseph 49

Buffalo Grove 72, Prospect 59

Buffalo Tri-City 58, Edinburg (Coop) BK 35

Bunker Hill 64, East Alton-Wood River 57

Calhoun 60, Carrollton 40

Carbondale 57, Marion 51

Carlinville 63, Litchfield 55

Carmel 62, Marist 30

Carmi White County 73, Hamilton County 68, 2OT

Casey-Westfield 55, Lawrenceville 47

Catlin (Salt Fork) 69, Chrisman 37

Centralia 79, Cahokia 43

Centralia Christ Our Rock 54, Martinsville 52

Century 79, Shawnee 39

Champaign St. Thomas More 80, Stanford Olympia 59

Chicago Christian 70, Aurora Christian 60

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 66, Crete-Monee 33

Chicago Mt. Carmel 59, Marmion 41

Christopher 58, Vienna 23

Coal City 64, Lisle 60

Cobden 78, Dongola 45

Colfax Ridgeview 61, Hartsburg-Emden 31

Collinsville 69, Alton 46

Columbia 58, Carlyle 45

Crystal Lake South 52, Crystal Lake Central 35

De La Salle 87, St. Laurence 86

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 67, Tri-County 43

Decatur St. Teresa 68, Sullivan 24

Deerfield 44, Maine East 43

Delavan 77, Illini Bluffs 33

Downs Tri-Valley 55, El Paso-Gridley 52

Dupo 58, Valmeyer 50

Dwight 63, Gilman Iroquois West 56, OT

Edwardsville 73, Mascoutah 39

Elgin Academy 56, Chicago-University 48

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 75, Elmwood Park 50

Elmwood 54, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 32

Elverado 39, Agape Christian 29

Erie/Prophetstown 61, St. Bede 58

Eureka 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47

Evanston Township 48, Niles West 40

Fairfield 68, Edwards County 23

Farina South Central 75, Mulberry Grove 26

Fenwick 51, DePaul College Prep 48

Fieldcrest 66, Heyworth 45

Fisher 66, Lexington 31

Fithian Oakwood 70, Westville 55

Flanagan 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48

Foreman 71, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 69, OT

Francis Parker 67, Morgan Park Academy 28

Freeburg 44, Trenton Wesclin 38

Fremd 55, Conant 37

Galesburg 48, Moline 43

Gallatin County 52, Pope County 46

Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Cullom Tri-Point 51

Geneva 54, Batavia 48

Glenbard East 80, South Elgin 68

Glenbard South 46, West Chicago 45

Glenbard West 53, Oak Park River Forest 48

Glenbrook South 67, Maine South 52

Goreville 64, Sesser-Valier 61

Granite City 57, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 37

Greenfield 46, Concord (Triopia) 41

Greenville 60, Vandalia 41

Harvey Thornton 73, Rich East 41

Hersey 61, Elk Grove 27

Hinsdale South 56, Leyden 46

Homewood-Flossmoor 70, Lincoln-Way East 55

Indian Creek 58, Newark 53

Joliet Catholic 74, Woodstock Marian 66

Kankakee 66, Thornwood 35

Knoxville 56, Monmouth-Roseville 51

LaSalle-Peru 68, Sandwich 61, 3OT

Lake Forest 58, Waukegan 32

Lake Park 57, Glenbard North 40

Liberty 54, Quincy Notre Dame 32

Libertyville 59, Lake Zurich 46

Lincoln 62, Effingham 46

Lisle (Benet Academy) 45, Niles Notre Dame 43

Lockport 47, Sandburg 43

Loyola 44, Providence 19

Lyons 40, Hinsdale Central 37

Machesney Park Harlem 70, Freeport 62

Macomb 56, Camp Point Central 44

Madison 81, Waterloo Gibault 47

Mahomet-Seymour 76, Taylorville 53

Maine West 53, Vernon Hills 51

Manteno 67, Peotone 43

Marengo 74, Johnsburg 41

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 47, St. Viator 44

Marissa/Coulterville 71, New Athens 43

Massac County 57, Herrin 41

Mattoon 68, Mt. Zion 48

Metea Valley 67, Naperville North 65

Momence 72, Cissna Park 67

Monticello 78, Bloomington Central Catholic 52

Morrison 56, Sherrard 42

Mounds Meridian 92, Tamms (Egyptian) 74

Mount Vernon 72, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 44

Moweaqua Central A&M 80, Shelbyville 40

Mt. Pulaski 67, Illini Central 53

Murphysboro/Elverado 51, West Frankfort 46, OT

Naperville Central 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 49

Nashville 58, Carterville 35

New Trier 62, Glenbrook North 52

Newton 57, Olney (Richland County) 49

Niles North 64, Highland Park 50

Normal Community 67, Richwoods 58

Normal University 66, Eisenhower 56

Norris City (NCOE) 47, Crab Orchard 33

North Chicago 57, Grant 51

North Clay 48, Cisne 47

O’Fallon 57, Belleville East 52

Oak Lawn Community 72, Shepard 52

Okaw Valley 51, Arcola 40

Okawville 61, Red Bud 40

Orion 59, Fulton 40

Ottawa Marquette 46, Lowpoint-Washburn 24

Pana 79, Hillsboro 34

Paris 51, Flora 37

Patoka 70, Ramsey 49

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Watseka (coop) 32

Peoria Christian 67, Streator 27

Peoria Manual 62, Normal West 49

Peoria Notre Dame 47, Champaign Centennial 45

Petersburg PORTA 57, Auburn 41

Pinckneyville 72, Anna-Jonesboro 31

Pittsfield 46, Barry (Western) 40

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 46, Barry (Western) 40

Plainfield North 70, Aurora (West Aurora) 52

Plano 63, Kaneland 61

Pleasant Plains 69, Athens 56

Princeton 74, Bureau Valley 62

Princeville 71, Monmouth United 61

Proviso East 81, Addison Trail 49

Putnam County 49, Henry 47

Quincy 46, East Moline United 30

Reavis 46, Argo 38

Rich Central 60, Thornridge 43

Richards 76, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 74

Richmond-Burton 41, Woodstock 40

Ridgewood 57, St. Edward 44

Riverside-Brookfield 49, St. Francis 46

Roanoke-Benson 56, Seneca 31

Robinson 75, Red Hill 38

Rock Island 81, Geneseo 45

Rockford Berean Baptist 67, Quentin Road Bible School 55

Rockford Boylan 59, Rockford Auburn 56

Rockford Christian Life 80, Polo 66

Rockford Jefferson 60, Rockford Guilford 52

Rockford Lutheran 61, Byron 49

Rockridge 70, Riverdale 45

Rolling Meadows 66, Wheeling 51

Romeoville 51, Plainfield Central 42

Round Lake 71, Lakes Community 58

Roxana 53, Piasa Southwestern 43

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Decatur MacArthur 59

Schaumburg 62, Hoffman Estates 27

Senn 63, Steinmetz 39

Somonauk 68, LaMoille 46

Sparta 65, DuQuoin 49

Springfield 59, Jacksonville 48

Springfield Calvary 46, Raymond Lincolnwood 39

Springfield Lanphier 70, Rochester 32

St. Charles North 63, St. Charles East 52

St. Ignatius 68, Providence-St. Mel 39

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Illinois Valley Central 54

St. Patrick 64, Nazareth 56

St. Rita 69, Leo 64

Staunton 64, Gillespie 54

Sterling 80, Rock Island Alleman 39

Sterling Newman 66, Hall 60

Stevenson 50, Mundelein 49

Streamwood 65, Bensenville (Fenton) 53

Streator 56, Herscher 42

Sullivan 58, Marshall 57

Sycamore 62, Morris 40

Thornton Fractional North 63, Tinley Park 56

Tolono Unity 54, Pontiac 49

Tremont 87, Midwest Central 42

Triad 72, Jerseyville Jersey 58

Trico 53, Steeleville 44

Tuscola 72, Macon Meridian 48

Urbana 69, Peoria (H.S.) 60

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Blue Ridge 38

Warrensburg-Latham 51, Clinton 45

Warsaw West Hancock 56, Augusta Southeastern 38

Waterloo 73, Highland 57

Waubonsie Valley 61, DeKalb 44

Wauconda 54, Grayslake Central 45

Wayne City 75, Sandoval 25

Wethersfield 66, Galva 40

Wheaton North 47, Wheaton Warrenville South 30

Willowbrook 61, Thornton Fractional South 60

Wilmington 64, Reed-Custer 54

Winchester (West Central) 90, North Greene 57

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 66, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 53

Winnebago 64, Stillman Valley 54

Woodlawn 70, Metro-East Lutheran 40

Woodstock North 64, Harvard 56

York 37, Downers North 32

Yorkville 55, Minooka 34

Zeigler-Royalton 74, Galatia 57

Zion Benton 69, Gurnee Warren 46

CPL Consolation Tournament=

Semifinal=

Dunbar 87, Clemente 63

Fenger 49, Wells 46

CPL Tournament=

Championship Round=

Semifinal=

Morgan Park 74, Bogan 60

Simeon 79, Curie 69

Neuqua Valley Tournament=

Oswego East 67, Oswego 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pawnee vs. Williamsville, ccd.

S. Newton, Ind. vs. Clifton Central, ppd.

Springfield Southeast vs. Chatham Glenwood, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Plainfield North 44

Bensenville (Fenton) 63, Elmwood Park 41

Burlington Central 58, Huntley 22

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Crete-Monee 46

Crystal Lake South 43, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40

Deerfield 53, Woodstock North 27

Dundee-Crown 48, Hampshire 29

Lyons 60, St. Ignatius 48

Mahomet-Seymour 76, Taylorville 53

McHenry 62, Crystal Lake Central 42

Metamora 38, Canton 37

Morton 59, Dunlap 37

Pekin 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 33

Prairie Ridge 48, Cary-Grove 37

Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 38, Faith Christian 32

Washington 61, East Peoria 29

1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Altamont 64, Effingham St. Anthony 30

Brownstown – St. Elmo 42, Cowden-Herrick 29

1A Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Sectional=

Regional Final=

McGivney Catholic High School 53, Metro-East Lutheran 27

1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 36, Colfax Ridgeview 34

Warrensburg-Latham 54, Heyworth 48

1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Newark 65, Serena 41

1A Havana Sectional=

Regional Final=

Princeville 47, Stark County 25

1A Pecatonica Sectional=

Regional Final=

Amboy 41, Fulton 30

Galena 48, Dakota 46

Lanark Eastland 75, Polo 33

Stockton 37, Freeport (Aquin) 35

1A Wayne City Sectional=

Regional Final=

Okawville 44, Woodlawn 34

2A Carterville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Carterville 57, Benton 41

2A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 57, Chicago (Christ the King) 28

2A Greenville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Carlinville 52, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 46

2A Macomb Sectional=

Regional Final=

Normal University 50, Midwest Central 40, OT

2A Mendota Sectional=

Regional Final=

Johnsburg 44, Rockford Lutheran 36

Winnebago 56, Rock Falls 51, OT

Woodstock Marian 48, Marengo 40

2A Paris Sectional=

Regional Final=

Paris 71, Sullivan 46

Tolono Unity 56, Bismarck-Henning 53

2A Westchester (St. Joseph) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Chicago ( SSICP) 34, Chicago-University 33

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Regional Final=

Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Watseka (coop) 34

Fieldcrest 37, El Paso-Gridley 32

Joliet Catholic 45, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 39