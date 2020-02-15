Defending champ Opelka falls to Jung at New York Open

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Reilly Opelka was knocked out of the New York Open on Friday night by Jason Jung, who has beaten both of the tournament’s past champions en route to his first career semifinal.

Jung eliminated the third-seeded Opelka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and will face Andreas Seppi, who rallied in the second set and then rolled in the third for a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jordan Thompson.

Jung won only two matches on tour last year — both in this tournament — and then qualified for the main draw this week. The 30-year-old Jung then ousted 2018 champion Kevin Anderson in his first-round match.

Opelka, who won his lone career title last year on Long Island, was the highest-seeded player remaining.

That’s now No. 6 Miomir Kecmanovic, who came back to beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. He will play No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund, who edged Soonwoo Kwon 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports