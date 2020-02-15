DC United midfielder Paul Arriola injures knee

Sports
Associated Press0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DC United midfielder Paul Arriola left Saturday night’s preseason exhibition at Orlando during the first half with a right knee injury.

Arriola, a 25-year-old midfielder, will have a scan to determine the extent of the injury, team spokesman Sam Legg said.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Socce r and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Knight leads Dartmouth over Cornell 75-53

Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press

Daniels scores 19, Alabama St. downs Alabama A&M in comeback

Associated Press