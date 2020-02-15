Cleaning out your gutters: Finding solutions at Zanesville mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square mall was busy Saturday with vendors.

The Hearth, Home and Away Show has different stores and businesses with improvement ideas for any homeowner. That event will be held through Sunday.

Kim McLaughlin with Leaf Filter says the company will use your existing gutters.

“This is a surgically engineered stainless steel micro filter. It’s actually the same thing a cardiologist uses to make heart stents out of so nothing organic would stick to it. It won’t rust or corrode and not even the smallest of your roof grit will go through it. So we just use your existing gutters, we put this right on top of there and seal it all up. Once we do that it becomes a completely sealed maintenance-free system.”

McLaughlin says having your gutters free of leaves and debris will save you money in the long run.

“If your gutters and stuff get full, it can pull them away from your house and water will go back behind them and rot behind the facia and the wood behind your facia. It keeps all the leaves and debris from your gutters so you never have to clean them again.”