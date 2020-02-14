Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 69, Scranton Prep 62
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 67, Union 43
Athens 83, Canton 64
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Bedford 53
Clearfield 80, Curwensville 17
Conestoga Christian 59, Lancaster Christian 51
Coudersport 75, St. Marys 61
Crestwood 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 31
Cumberland Valley Christian 70, McConnellsburg 55
Delaware Valley 59, Honesdale 47
Elk County Catholic 57, Brockway 20
Elk Lake 60, Blue Ridge 58
Elwood City Riverside 76, Old Forge 52
Executive Charter 60, Scranton 43
Fannett-Metal 71, Rockwood 44
Forest City 64, Susquehanna 43
Greater Johnstown 82, Westmont Hilltop 72
Holy Ghost Prep 74, Christopher Dock 69
Johnsonburg 51, Ridgway 32
Johnstown Christian 82, West-Mont Christian 72
Lakeland 62, Carbondale 38
Mid Valley 71, Lackawanna Trail 24
Millville 56, Bucktail 30
Montoursville 80, Williamsport 76
Mount Calvary 62, Lititz Christian 51
Mountain View 56, Montrose 33
Riverside 76, Old Forge 52
Scranton Holy Cross 69, Dunmore 46
Sharon 88, Iroquois 36
Smethport 50, Otto-Eldred 47
Southern Fulton 71, Hancock, Md. 45
The Christian Academy 61, Delco Christian 58
Tussey Mountain 59, Bellwood-Antis 42
Warrior Run 63, Muncy 43
Western Wayne 76, North Pocono 74
Williamsburg 67, Claysburg-Kimmel 57
EPC Tournament=
Championship=
Allentown Allen 64, Bethlehem Liberty 42
Mid Penn Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Central Dauphin 66, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53
Philadelphia Public School Tournament=
Semifinal Bracket A=
Abraham Lincoln 60, Martin Luther King 51
Gratz 57, Bartram 52
Semifinal Bracket B=
Imhotep Charter 59, Olney Charter 46
Philadelphia MC&S 56, Latin Charter 52
Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament=
Division 1 Championship=
YAIAA Tournament=
Championship=
Central York 42, New Oxford 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paw Paw, W.Va. vs. HOPE for Hyndman, ccd.
West Scranton vs. Valley View, ppd. to Feb 14th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 54, Northeast Bradford 49
Bishop Guilfoyle 57, Forest Hills 48
Bucktail 42, Galeton 41
Central Cambria 60, Cambria Heights 55
Conemaugh Valley 60, Meyersdale 41
Cumberland Valley Christian 61, McConnellsburg 32
Danville 49, Bloomsburg 23
Elk County Catholic 43, Ridgway 32
Jenkintown 61, Lower Moreland 57
Kane Area 37, Dubois Central Catholic 31
Loyalsock 46, Central Columbia 33
Millville 48, Meadowbrook Christian 27
Montoursville 80, Williamsport 76
New Foundations 57, Cristo Rey 44
New Hope Academy Charter 45, Faith Christian Academy 26
Oswayo 46, Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 22
Portersville Christian 48, General McLane 33
Shade 55, Forbes Road 38
South Williamsport 48, Montgomery 39
Susquenita 49, Greenwood 39
Towanda 61, North Penn-Mansfield 44
Tussey Mountain 60, Williamsburg 34
Villa Maria 62, Erie 36
EPC Tournament=
Championship=
Bethlehem Catholic 34, Nazareth Area 28
Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=
Championship=
Lancaster Catholic 60, Pequea Valley 33
Mid Penn Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Central Dauphin 55, Camp Hill Trinity 42
PAISAA Tournament=
First Round=
Episcopal Academy 59, The Hill School 51
Shipley 38, George School 31
Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Wood 81, Lansdale Catholic 42
Cardinal O’Hara 50, Archbishop Carroll 47
Neumann-Goretti 67, Archbishop Ryan 34
Philadelphia West Catholic 63, Bonner-Prendergast 47
Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hazleton Area 60, Holy Redeemer 54
Lake-Lehman 50, Dallas 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/