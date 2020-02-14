Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 69, Scranton Prep 62

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 67, Union 43

Athens 83, Canton 64

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Bedford 53

Bishop Guilfoyle 73, Bedford 52

Clearfield 80, Curwensville 17

Conestoga Christian 59, Lancaster Christian 51

Coudersport 75, St. Marys 61

Crestwood 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 31

Cumberland Valley Christian 70, McConnellsburg 55

Delaware Valley 59, Honesdale 47

Elk County Catholic 57, Brockway 20

Elk Lake 60, Blue Ridge 58

Elwood City Riverside 76, Old Forge 52

Executive Charter 60, Scranton 43

Fannett-Metal 71, Rockwood 44

Forest City 64, Susquehanna 43

Greater Johnstown 82, Westmont Hilltop 72

Holy Ghost Prep 74, Christopher Dock 69

Johnsonburg 51, Ridgway 32

Johnstown Christian 82, West-Mont Christian 72

Lakeland 62, Carbondale 38

Mid Valley 71, Lackawanna Trail 24

Millville 56, Bucktail 30

Montoursville 80, Williamsport 76

Mount Calvary 62, Lititz Christian 51

Mountain View 56, Montrose 33

Riverside 76, Old Forge 52

Scranton Holy Cross 69, Dunmore 46

Sharon 88, Iroquois 36

Smethport 50, Otto-Eldred 47

Southern Fulton 71, Hancock, Md. 45

The Christian Academy 61, Delco Christian 58

Tussey Mountain 59, Bellwood-Antis 42

Warrior Run 63, Muncy 43

Western Wayne 76, North Pocono 74

Williamsburg 67, Claysburg-Kimmel 57

EPC Tournament=

Championship=

Allentown Allen 64, Bethlehem Liberty 42

Mid Penn Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Central Dauphin 66, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53

Philadelphia Public School Tournament=

Semifinal Bracket A=

Abraham Lincoln 60, Martin Luther King 51

Gratz 57, Bartram 52

Semifinal Bracket B=

Imhotep Charter 59, Olney Charter 46

Philadelphia MC&S 56, Latin Charter 52

Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament=

Division 1 Championship=

Crestwood 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 31

YAIAA Tournament=

Championship=

Central York 42, New Oxford 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paw Paw, W.Va. vs. HOPE for Hyndman, ccd.

West Scranton vs. Valley View, ppd. to Feb 14th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 54, Northeast Bradford 49

Bishop Guilfoyle 57, Forest Hills 48

Bucktail 42, Galeton 41

Central Cambria 60, Cambria Heights 55

Conemaugh Valley 60, Meyersdale 41

Cumberland Valley Christian 61, McConnellsburg 32

Danville 49, Bloomsburg 23

Elk County Catholic 43, Ridgway 32

Jenkintown 61, Lower Moreland 57

Kane Area 37, Dubois Central Catholic 31

Loyalsock 46, Central Columbia 33

Millville 48, Meadowbrook Christian 27

Montoursville 80, Williamsport 76

New Foundations 57, Cristo Rey 44

New Hope Academy Charter 45, Faith Christian Academy 26

Oswayo 46, Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 22

Portersville Christian 48, General McLane 33

Shade 55, Forbes Road 38

South Williamsport 48, Montgomery 39

Susquenita 49, Greenwood 39

Towanda 61, North Penn-Mansfield 44

Tussey Mountain 60, Williamsburg 34

Villa Maria 62, Erie 36

EPC Tournament=

Championship=

Bethlehem Catholic 34, Nazareth Area 28

Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=

Championship=

Lancaster Catholic 60, Pequea Valley 33

Mid Penn Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Central Dauphin 55, Camp Hill Trinity 42

PAISAA Tournament=

First Round=

Episcopal Academy 59, The Hill School 51

Shipley 38, George School 31

Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Wood 81, Lansdale Catholic 42

Cardinal O’Hara 50, Archbishop Carroll 47

Neumann-Goretti 67, Archbishop Ryan 34

Philadelphia West Catholic 63, Bonner-Prendergast 47

Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hazleton Area 60, Holy Redeemer 54

Lake-Lehman 50, Dallas 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/