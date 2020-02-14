Tampa Bay takes home win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (32-19-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Philadelphia looking to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 25-9-2 in conference games. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 27.

The Flyers are 23-8-5 against conference opponents. Philadelphia has scored 37 power-play goals, converting on 19.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Tampa Bay won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 70 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 43 assists. Brayden Point has totaled two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 34 total assists and has recorded 51 points. Claude Giroux has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Lightning: 9-0-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower-body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (lower-body), Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.