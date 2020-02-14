Pounders, McGuire agree to minor league deals with Rays

Sports
Associated Press0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Relief pitchers Brooks Pounders and Deck McGuire have agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays announced the agreements Friday and expect the right-handers in spring training on Saturday.

Pounders split last season between the Indians and Mets organizations, making 43 appearances at the Triple-A level and seven with the Mets.

McGuire pitched for the Samsung Lions in South Korea last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Former Irish national team player Jimmy Conway dies at 73

Associated Press

Valencia unable to end winless run against Atlético Madrid

Associated Press

Kobe Bryant among 8 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

Associated Press