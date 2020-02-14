Hearth, Home & Away Opens at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Friday marks the first day of Hearth, Home & Away, a home show at Colony Square Mall in Zanesville.

The event provides a venue for local residents to view home improvement opportunities from exhibitors.

“Champion Services, we’re a small business, we do five things. We truck any kind of material you want. We excavate, mainly residential excavation. We also jet and televise piping, which is a form of snaking, but with high pressure water. Then we have portable toilets and we also have vac trucks to pump septic tanks,” says Chris Zemba, owner of Champion Services of Zanesville.

Hearth, Home & Away lasts through Sunday.