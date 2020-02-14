GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Lenawee Christian, Mich. 61, Tol. Christian 48
Bucyrus Wynford 43, Upper Sandusky 27
Carey 70, Bucyrus 25
Cin. College Prep. 36, Cin. Riverview East 31
Collins Western Reserve 49, New London 25
Elmore Woodmore 63, Rossford 46
Genoa Christian 31, Shekinah Christian 10
Malvern 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 49
Miller City 41, Ft. Jennings 39
Morral Ridgedale 51, Sycamore Mohawk 17
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Mineral Ridge 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30
Tol. Rogers 37, Tol. Start 36
Westerville S. 64, Westerville Cent. 29
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Chardon 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 18
Division II=
Region 6=
Lorain Clearview 51, Medina Buckeye 45
