BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowen 71, Dyett 61

CPL Consolation Tournament=

Semifinal=

Fenger 49, Wells 46

CPL Tournament=

Championship Round=

Semifinal=

Simeon 79, Curie 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Plainfield North 44

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Crete-Monee 46

Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 38, Faith Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/