Finalists announced in 2019 Ohio APME broadcast contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Finalists have been announced in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2019 radio and TV contest.

The awards in actual order of finish — first or second — will be announced at the annual Ohio APME annual awards banquet May 9, 2020 in Columbus. The General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment award winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Twenty- four broadcasters submitted 299 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2019.

Entries were judged by broadcasters from Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor, Michigan and WGSW, Saginaw, Michigan, Radio; WJMN-TV, Marquette, Michigan, WLNS-TV, Lansing, Michigan, and KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh, Television I and Television II.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.

Finalists in the 2019 Ohio APME broadcast contest:

Television I:

Best Producer: Stephen Kappas, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus, “Blue Jackets Look to Make History;” Stephanie O’Grady, WBNS-TV, Columbus.

Best Anchor (TV Only): Rob Powers, WEWS-TV; Jerod Smalley, WCMH-TV, Columbus.

Best Feature Reporting: Glenn McEntyre and Marcus Nichols, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Breaking the Chains;” Bryant Somerville and Bob Donnelly, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Braxton’s Lego Legacy.”

Best Broadcast Writing: Mike McCarthy, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus, “Happy Birthday, Millie;” Bryant Somerville, WBNS-TV, Columbus.

Best Photographer: Scott Doelling, WBNS-TV, Columbus; Dennis Spronck, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus.

Best Reporter: Scott Noll, WEWS-TV, Cleveland; Duane Pohlman, WKRC-TV, Cincinnati.

Best Sportscast: Shawn Dunagan and Dom Tiberi, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Quest for the Cup;” Clay Hall and Stephen Kappas, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus, “The Football Fever.”

Best Sports Feature: Dave Holmes and Shawn Dunagan, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Yu’s on First;” John Novotny and Maria Durant, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus, “Where Are They Now – CJ Barnett.”

Best Use of Photography: Jeff Haynes, WVIZ-TV, Cleveland; Marcus Nichols, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Ariel-Foundation Park.”

Best Documentary or Series: Gina Catanzarite and Anne Glausser, WVIZ, Cleveland, “The Career Path Less Taken;” WCPO-TV, Cincinnati, “The Who: The Night that Changed Rock.”

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event: Mary Posani and Joe Brackman, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Cap City Marathon;” WVIZ-TV, Cleveland, “Cuyahoga River Comeback.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Malcolm Johnson and Dale Rhoton, WXIX-TV, Columbus, “Fall of the Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club;” Jennifer Nickels, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Dayton Shootings.”

Best Continuing Coverage: Ed Gallek and Peggy Gallek, WJW-TV, Cleveland, “Secret Deals Behind Speed Cameras;” Bennet Haeberle and Chris Kettler, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Mt. Carmel Overdose Scandal.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Glenn McEntyre and Scott Doelling, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Dangerous Decisions;” Lisa Rantala and Liz Lane, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus, “Scoring Our Schools – Police Chief Charged.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Bennett Haeberle and Joel Chow, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Abuse Inside Sequel Pomegranate;” Duane Pohlman and Eric Frisbee, WKRC-TV, Cincinnati, “Failure to Protect Avery.”

Best Newscast: Jennifer Nickels and Mary Posani, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Tornadoes Strike Ohio;” Danielle Ritchea and Stephen Kappas, WSYX/WTTE-TV, Columbus, “Democratic Debate in Westerville.”

Best Weathercast: Ashlee Baracy and Ross Caruso, WBNS-TV, Columbus.

Best Digital Project: Dan Gialluca and Bennett Haeberle, WBNS-TV, Columbus, “Deadly Dosage;” WCPO-TV, Cincinnati, “Hypeville High.”

Best Digital Presence: Dan Gialluca and Brad Bader, WBNS-TV, Columbus; WCPO-TV, Cincinnati.

___

Television II:

Best Producer: Emily Gay, WHIO-TV, Dayton; Sheila Miller, WFMJ-TV, Youngstown.

Best Anchor (TV Only): Andrew Kinsey, WTOL-TV, Toledo; Cheryl McHenry, WHIO-TV, Dayton.

Best Feature Reporting: John Bedell and Michael Burianek, WHIO-TV, Dayton, “The Truth About Tourette’s;” Andrew Kinsey, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “My Jump’ Helps Seniors with Their Bucket Lists.”

Best Broadcast Writing: James Brown and Michael Burianek, WHIO-TV, Dayton, “Making A Difference: Helping Strangers;” WHIO-TV, Dayton, “Making A Difference: Sympathy Cards.”

Best Photographer: Todd Gaertner, WTVG-TV, Toledo; Eric Rerucha, WTOL-TV, Toledo.

Best Reporter: Jim Otte, WHIO-TV, Dayton; Derek Steyer, WFMJ-TV, Youngstown.

Best Sportscast: WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, “Football Frenzy September 20;” WTVG-TV, Toledo, “13abc Football Friday.”

Best Sports Feature: Mike Hartsock, WHIO-TV, Dayton, “After EF4 Tornado, Trotwood Players Help Favorite Teacher;” Jordan Strack and Juby Rerucha, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “Born Addicted: Jonah’s Story.”

Best Use of Photography: Michael Burianek, WHIO-TV, Dayton; Derek Steyer, WFMJ-TV, Youngstown.

Best Documentary or Series: Brian Dugger and Eric Rerucha, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “11 Investigates ‘ Guilty Without Proof;” WTVG-TV, Toledo, “One Small Step.”

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event: WKEF/WRGT-TV, Miamisburg, “Remembering Detective Del Rio;” WTVG-TV, Toledo, “Your Vote 2019.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Lauren Stebelton, WFMJ-TV, Youngstown, “Heavy Rain;” WHIO-TV, Dayton, “The Oregon District Mass Shooting.”

Best Continuing Coverage: Brian Dugger and Tyler Paley, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “11 Investigates: Sunny Farms Landfill;” WHIO-TV, Dayton, “WHIO-TV: Memorial Day Tornadoes Continuing Coverage.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Kristi Leigh, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “What Will Happen to Baby DOE?: 11 Investigates;” WHIO-TV, Dayton, “Walking the Path of the Storm.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Brian Dugger and Eric Rerucha, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “11 Investigates: Defense on a Budget;” Molly Koweek and Michael Burianek, WHIO-TV, Dayton, “I-Team Investigation: Erin’s Law.”

Best Newscast: Alex King and Quincy Wallace, WHIO-TV, Dayton, “Corruption Probe Indictments;” Savannah Marceau and Quincy Wallace, WHIO-TV, Dayton, “Winter Storm Team 7 Coverage.”

Best Weathercast: Chris Vickers, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “First Alert Weathercast;” WTVG-TV, Toledo, “Winter Weather Alert.”

Best Digital Project: Victoria Dugger and Brian Dugger, WTOL-TV, Toledo, “The Strange Disappearance of Tammy Grogan;” Lindsey Watson, WKBN/WYTV-TV, Youngstown, “Family Celebrates Lives of Local Flight 427 Victims, 25 Years Later.”

Best Digital Presence: WHIO-TV, Dayton; WTOL-TV, Toledo.

___

Radio:

Best Anchor/News Host: Clare Roth, WOSU-FM, Columbus; Maryanne Zeleznik, WVXU-FM, Cincinnati.

Best Feature Reporting: Paige Pfleger, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “Why This Woman Hangs Affirming Signs Over Columbus Highways;” Tana Weingartner, WVXU-FM, Cincinnati, “Five Years After Oil Spill, Public Gets First Look at Oak Glen Nature Preserve.”

Best Broadcast Writing: Nick Evans, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “Hundreds Of Columbus Teachers March Against Corporate Tax Breaks;” Sarah Taylor, WKSU-FM, Kent, “Contentious Mayor’s Race in Barberton Nears Decision Point.”

Best Reporter: Kabir Bhatia, WKSU-FM, Kent; Paige Pfleger, WOSU-FM, Columbus.

Best Sportscast: Terry Pluto and Amanda Rabinowitz, WKSU-FM, Kent, “The View From Pluto: One Hot Summer and Two Books Paved a Sports Writer’s Path to the Big Leagues.”

Best Sports Feature: Mark Arehart, WKSU-FM, Kent, “Family on Ice: How a 50-And-Over Hockey League Brings Skaters Together;” Lisa Ryan, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, “Is Ballet a Sport? Doctors and Dancers Think So.”

Best Use of Sound: Paige Pfleger, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “Deer Hunting Season Keeps Business Bustling for Ohio Butchers;” Tana Weingartner, WVXU-FM, Cincinnati, “Miami Offers First College ‘Threshold Choir’ to Soothe Hospice Patients.”

Best Documentary or Series: Paige Pfleger, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “A Decade of Diversion;” WKSU-FM, Kent, “Watershed.”

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event: Nick Evans, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “Quentin Smith Sentence Puts End to Nearly Two-Year Legal Case;” WCPN-FM, Cleveland, “Cuyahoga River Comeback.”

Best Spot News Coverage: WHIO-AM/FM, Dayton, “Oregon District Mass Shooting.”

Best Continuing Coverage: Nick Evans, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “A Lost Year for Ohio Farmers and the Federal Response;” WKSU-FM, Kent, “GM Lordstown Plant Closure.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Ambriehl Crutchfield, WVXU-FM, Cincinnati, “How ‘Revitalization’ Erodes Black Neighborhoods and Communities;” Marlene Harris-Taylor, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, “Hospital Employees Seek Change in Culture as Workplace Violence Increases.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Nick Castele, WCPN-FM, Cleveland, “The Million-Dollar Dump;” Nick Evans, WOSU-FM, Columbus, “Put a Ring on It: Columbus Police Navigate Privacy Concerns With Smart Doorbells.”

Best Newscast: WHIO-AM/FM, Dayton, “The Morning after the Miami Valley Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak;” WVXU-FM, Cincinnati.

Best Digital Project: WKSU-FM, Kent, “Election 2019;” WOSU-FM, Columbus, “Curious Cbus.”

Best Digital Presence: Gabe Rosenberg, WOSU-FM, Columbus; WKSU-FM, Kent.