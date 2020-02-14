Braves bringing veteran Yonder Alonso to spring training

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed first baseman Yonder Alonso to a minor league contract with an invitation to the major league spring training.

The 32-year-old Alonso gives the Braves depth behind Freddie Freeman, who had surgery in October on his right elbow. Freeman said last month he has no pain in the elbow and will be ready when position players report on Monday.

Alonso hit a combined .199 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs with Colorado and the Chicago White Sox in 2019. He hit .260 in 54 games with the Rockies.

Alonso drove in 83 runs, setting a career high, while hitting .250 with 23 homers for Cleveland in 2018. He made the 2017 AL All-Star team with Oakland.

Alonso has appeared in 14 career games at third base, where the Braves have an opening after Josh Donaldson signed with the Twins. Alonso has played only at first base and as a designated hitter since playing in seven games at third base with Oakland in 2016.

Alonso has a .259 career batting average in 10 seasons. He made his debut with Cincinnati in 2010 and played four seasons with San Diego.

