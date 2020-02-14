2019 Ohio APME Broadcast Awards

State
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dear AP Members:

The finalists for the 2019 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors broadcast contest moved on the Ohio AP wire today, slugged BC-OH—Ohio APME Broadcast Awards.

The winners will be announced at the Ohio APME annual luncheon in Columbus on Saturday, May 9. Registration materials will be emailed to news managers and are posted online at http://discover.ap.org/contests/ohio.

Once you see the finalists move on the wire, please contact Katie Stevenson (kstevenson@ap.org) or 614-371-6013 by Tuesday, Feb. 18 to report any misspelled names, titles or other problems.

Thank you and congratulations to all the finalists!

