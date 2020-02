ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Bishops of Rosecrans will be looking for revenge Friday night on the WHIZ Radio game of the week when they host Harvest Prep.

Harvest Prep is the only team to beat the 18-1 Bishops this season. The Warriors are the top ranked team in DIII. Rosecrans is ranked number three in the DIV poll.

You can listen to the game Friday night at 7:30 on Z92 Radio and streaming online at whiznews.com. David Kinder and Greg Mitts have the call.