Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Carroll 87, Somerset 46

Bishop Guilfoyle 82, Bishop McCort 46

Cambria Heights 67, Forest Hills 27

Cameron County 61, Galeton 37

Curwensville 51, Moshannon Valley 41

Danville 56, Montoursville 45

Erie First Christian Academy 80, Lawrence School, Ohio 75

Germantown Academy 74, Friends Central 66

Greater Johnstown 71, Central Cambria 46

Huntingdon 70, Bellefonte 41

Richland 52, Westmont Hilltop 41

Shade 59, Portage Area 40

Titusville 64, Commodore Perry 14

Tyrone 75, Bald Eagle Area 47

West Branch 62, Williamsburg 51

BCIAA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Governor Mifflin 40, Wyomissing 36

West Lawn Wilson 68, Reading 53

Lancaster Lebanon League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cedar Crest 48, Lampeter-Strasburg 43

Warwick 50, Lancaster Catholic 37

Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=

First Round=

Archbishop Carroll 74, St. Joseph’s Prep 66

Archbishop Ryan 49, Philadelphia West Catholic 45

Schuylkill League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Pottsville 72, Marian Catholic 50

Tamaqua 77, Schuylkill Haven 71

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 66, Williamsport 42

Bellefonte 54, Clearfield 38

Cambria Heights 65, Westmont Hilltop 46

Cochranton 70, Lakeview 68, OT

Commodore Perry 50, Sharon 46

Conemaugh Township 82, Ferndale 33

Curwensville 51, Moshannon Valley 41

Dunmore 49, Scranton Holy Cross 23

Greenville 51, Iroquois 48

Grove City 62, Sharpsville 32

Harbor Creek 62, North East 36

Mercersburg Academy 51, McConnellsburg 28

Milton 52, Montoursville 39

Portage Area 69, Shade 38

Riverside 56, Old Forge 39

Scranton Prep 52, Abington Heights 38

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 39, Windber 26

St. Basil 57, St. Joseph 41

Sullivan County 56, Wyalusing 32

Susquehanna 59, Forest City 24

Titusville 42, Corry 25

Warrior Run 67, Neumann 21

Wellsboro 44, Troy 20

Colonial League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Moravian Academy 49, Northwestern Lehigh 45

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Bangor 36

Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=

Third Round=

Audenried 65, Motivation 40

Constitution 61, Philadelphia High School for Girls 23

Mastery Charter North 69, Kensington 29

Parkway Northwest 59, Palumbo 52

Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Spring-Ford 47, Methacton 39

YAIAA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Dallastown Area 35, Red Lion 30

Gettysburg 34, Central York 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/