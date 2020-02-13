Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 41, Edgerton 39

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, West Salem Northwestern 39

Arcadia 40, McComb 39

Archbold 43, Metamora Evergreen 28

Arlington 49, Carey 43

Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 41

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Newark Licking Valley 45

Bellevue 54, Sandusky 36

Beloit W. Branch 44, Alliance Marlington 24

Berlin Center Western Reserve 75, Columbiana 47

Berlin Hiland 82, Akr. Buchtel 20

Bloomdale Elmwood 80, Fostoria 31

Bryan 39, Liberty Center 32

Castalia Margaretta 58, Willard 38

Chardon NDCL 78, Cornerstone Christian 59

Columbus Grove 80, Harrod Allen E. 18

Conneaut 62, Ashtabula St. John 58

Convoy Crestview 52, Paulding 50

Cortland Maplewood 48, Kinsman Badger 15

Cory-Rawson 51, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Dalton 68, Rittman 37

Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 37, OT

Defiance Ayersville 36, Holgate 27

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Creston Norwayne 46

Edon 55, W. Unity Hilltop 41

Findlay 40, Tol. Whitmer 32

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Leipsic 22

Franklin Furnace Green 45, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 29

Fredericktown 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 49

Fremont St. Joseph 76, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28

Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 21

Ft. Recovery 47, New Bremen 41

Galion Northmor 65, Galion 36, OT

Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Akr. Hoban 48

Gorham Fayette 50, Pettisville 23

Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Wauseon 37

Hanoverton United 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34

Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Hicksville 33

Holland Springfield 55, Maumee 54

Independence 61, Cle. Lincoln W. 20

Kalida 49, Continental 39

Kirtland 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 28

Lakeside Danbury 51, Oregon Stritch 15

Lexington 48, Mt. Vernon 29

Lima Bath 61, Van Wert 42

Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Bluffton 42

Lima Sr. 42, Tol. Cent. Cath. 40

Loudonville 75, Crestline 53

Lowellville 55, E. Palestine 35

Lucas 51, Mt. Gilead 49

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Coldwater 51, OT

Martins Ferry 72, Rayland Buckeye 24

Milan Edison 30, Huron 21

Minster 72, St. Henry 39

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

N. Baltimore 43, Vanlue 24

New Knoxville 48, Rockford Parkway 29

New Middletown Spring. 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

New Riegel 53, Tiffin Calvert 33

Newark Cath. 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Northwood 58, Tol. Horizon Science 16

Norwalk St. Paul 82, Plymouth 14

Notre Dame Academy 78, Fremont Ross 28

Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, Wellsville 25

Oak Harbor 57, Port Clinton 38

Old Fort 66, Kansas Lakota 46

Ontario 61, Bellville Clear Fork 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Kenton 34

Perrysburg 67, Bowling Green 30

Poland Seminary 48, Canfield 38

Ready 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 46

Salem 60, Youngs. Boardman 56, OT

Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 48

Sandusky St. Mary 52, Gibsonburg 46

Sherwood Fairview 58, Defiance Tinora 44

Smithville 62, Jeromesville Hillsdale 37

Spencerville 51, Delphos Jefferson 32

St. Marys Memorial 46, Celina 21

Steubenville 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40

Stryker 47, Montpelier 31

Swanton 47, Delta 45, OT

Sylvania Southview 37, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 27

Utica 46, Sparta Highland 37

Van Buren 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Ada 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Brooke, W.Va. 40

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 4=

Beavercreek 46, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45

Kettering Fairmont 55, Riverside Stebbins 10

Lebanon 43, Morrow Little Miami 36

Loveland 62, Oxford Talawanda 24

Mt. Notre Dame 88, Cin. Withrow 12

Trenton Edgewood 63, Cin. Turpin 47

Ursuline Academy 59, Monroe 36

Division II=

Region 7=

Chillicothe Unioto 54, Bidwell River Valley 42

Circleville 61, Athens 34

Circleville Logan Elm 64, Greenfield McClain 36

McArthur Vinton County 71, Chillicothe 39

Region 8=

Bellefontaine 30, Spring. Shawnee 22

Cin. McNicholas 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47

Day. Carroll 61, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Eaton 60, Urbana 50

Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Stivers 26

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, New Richmond 13

Division III=

Region 11=

McDermott Scioto NW 46, Crooksville 23

Nelsonville-York 57, Ironton Rock Hill 21

Oak Hill 52, Reedsville Eastern 50

S. Point 43, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Division IV=

Region 15=

Manchester 53, S. Webster 39

Peebles 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 24

Waterford 44, Corning Miller 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kidron Cent. Christian vs. Mansfield St. Peter’s, ccd.

Legacy Christian vs. New Paris National Trail, ccd.

___

