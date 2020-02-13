Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 41, Edgerton 39
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, West Salem Northwestern 39
Arcadia 40, McComb 39
Archbold 43, Metamora Evergreen 28
Arlington 49, Carey 43
Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 41
Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Newark Licking Valley 45
Bellevue 54, Sandusky 36
Beloit W. Branch 44, Alliance Marlington 24
Berlin Center Western Reserve 75, Columbiana 47
Berlin Hiland 82, Akr. Buchtel 20
Bloomdale Elmwood 80, Fostoria 31
Bryan 39, Liberty Center 32
Castalia Margaretta 58, Willard 38
Chardon NDCL 78, Cornerstone Christian 59
Columbus Grove 80, Harrod Allen E. 18
Conneaut 62, Ashtabula St. John 58
Convoy Crestview 52, Paulding 50
Cortland Maplewood 48, Kinsman Badger 15
Cory-Rawson 51, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Dalton 68, Rittman 37
Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 37, OT
Defiance Ayersville 36, Holgate 27
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Creston Norwayne 46
Edon 55, W. Unity Hilltop 41
Findlay 40, Tol. Whitmer 32
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Leipsic 22
Franklin Furnace Green 45, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 29
Fredericktown 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 49
Fremont St. Joseph 76, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28
Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 21
Ft. Recovery 47, New Bremen 41
Galion Northmor 65, Galion 36, OT
Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Akr. Hoban 48
Gorham Fayette 50, Pettisville 23
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Wauseon 37
Hanoverton United 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34
Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Hicksville 33
Holland Springfield 55, Maumee 54
Independence 61, Cle. Lincoln W. 20
Kalida 49, Continental 39
Kirtland 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 28
Lakeside Danbury 51, Oregon Stritch 15
Lexington 48, Mt. Vernon 29
Lima Bath 61, Van Wert 42
Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Bluffton 42
Lima Sr. 42, Tol. Cent. Cath. 40
Loudonville 75, Crestline 53
Lowellville 55, E. Palestine 35
Lucas 51, Mt. Gilead 49
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Coldwater 51, OT
Martins Ferry 72, Rayland Buckeye 24
Milan Edison 30, Huron 21
Minster 72, St. Henry 39
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
N. Baltimore 43, Vanlue 24
New Knoxville 48, Rockford Parkway 29
New Middletown Spring. 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
New Riegel 53, Tiffin Calvert 33
Newark Cath. 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Northwood 58, Tol. Horizon Science 16
Norwalk St. Paul 82, Plymouth 14
Notre Dame Academy 78, Fremont Ross 28
Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, Wellsville 25
Oak Harbor 57, Port Clinton 38
Old Fort 66, Kansas Lakota 46
Ontario 61, Bellville Clear Fork 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Kenton 34
Perrysburg 67, Bowling Green 30
Poland Seminary 48, Canfield 38
Ready 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 46
Salem 60, Youngs. Boardman 56, OT
Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 48
Sandusky St. Mary 52, Gibsonburg 46
Sherwood Fairview 58, Defiance Tinora 44
Smithville 62, Jeromesville Hillsdale 37
Spencerville 51, Delphos Jefferson 32
St. Marys Memorial 46, Celina 21
Steubenville 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40
Stryker 47, Montpelier 31
Swanton 47, Delta 45, OT
Sylvania Southview 37, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 27
Utica 46, Sparta Highland 37
Van Buren 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Ada 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Brooke, W.Va. 40
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 4=
Beavercreek 46, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45
Kettering Fairmont 55, Riverside Stebbins 10
Lebanon 43, Morrow Little Miami 36
Loveland 62, Oxford Talawanda 24
Mt. Notre Dame 88, Cin. Withrow 12
Trenton Edgewood 63, Cin. Turpin 47
Ursuline Academy 59, Monroe 36
Division II=
Region 7=
Chillicothe Unioto 54, Bidwell River Valley 42
Circleville 61, Athens 34
Circleville Logan Elm 64, Greenfield McClain 36
McArthur Vinton County 71, Chillicothe 39
Region 8=
Bellefontaine 30, Spring. Shawnee 22
Cin. McNicholas 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47
Day. Carroll 61, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8
Eaton 60, Urbana 50
Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Stivers 26
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, New Richmond 13
Division III=
Region 11=
McDermott Scioto NW 46, Crooksville 23
Nelsonville-York 57, Ironton Rock Hill 21
Oak Hill 52, Reedsville Eastern 50
S. Point 43, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Division IV=
Region 15=
Manchester 53, S. Webster 39
Peebles 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 24
Waterford 44, Corning Miller 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kidron Cent. Christian vs. Mansfield St. Peter’s, ccd.
Legacy Christian vs. New Paris National Trail, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/