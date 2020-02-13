Sociedad takes 2-1 lead over Mirandés in Copa del Rey semis

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad beat second-division club Mirandés 2-1 at home Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Mikel Oyarzabal put Sociedad in front in the ninth minute from the penalty spot.

But Mirandés outplayed the hosts for long stretches and equalized in the 41st through striker Matheus Aias. However, Martin Odegaard restored Sociedad’s advantage before halftime.

The second leg will be played in the first week of March at Mirandés.

Sociedad ousted Real Madrid 4-3 in their quarterfinal, while Mirandés upset three topflight teams to reach the final four.

