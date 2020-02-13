Reliever Tommy Hunter back with the Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) —

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Tommy Hunter passed his physical and worked out on Wednesday.

Hunter finalized a one-year contract, and righty reliever David Robertson was moved to the 60-day injury list to make room on the roster.

Hunter had surgery last July to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm after pitching in just five games.

He had a 3.80 ERA in 64 innings in 2018.

Hunter has a 4.08 ERA and 21 saves in 12 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

