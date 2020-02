The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews have worked through the night salting and plowing interstates, state and US routes as heavy snow fell across parts of Ohio.

ODOT reports that 140 plows remain on duty to ensure a safe commute Thursday morning.

Officials said roads are clear, but wet and say with temperatures near freezing any wet pavement could turn icy.

They encourage drivers to take it slow and use caution on ramps and bridges.