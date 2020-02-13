Updated on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 4:48 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers, mixing with and becoming all snow and sleet, during the early morning, and then widespread snow showers likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 41° during the morning, dropping to 39° during the afternoon. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible. New snow accumulations around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 14°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 27°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 12°. North winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 42°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 46°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 50°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our “Texas” low pressure has developed and can now be found in around Memphis, TN with a central minimum pressure around 1004-1006 mb. A warm front extends eastwards through southern Tennessee. In addition, a second low pressure – “Wisconsin” – can be found in western Wisconsin with an minimum central pressure of 1004 mb. Light snow showers began earlier this afternoon at around 2:30 PM EST here in Zanesville, and now we are seeing a light snow, with sleet mixing in at times. KZZV is reporting a temperature of around 35°, with a 1.75 mile visibility and overcast skies at 7,500 feet (with additional clouds found as low as 2,800 feet at times).

While surface temperatures across Ohio are in the mid-30s, so too are the low lever temperatures across southern Ohio. This is allowing the snow to change over to rain already around the Ohio River, and soon this will likely make it’s way towards us. Even though we are seeing snow at this time around Zanesville, and places north of Zanesville, this event is going to be mostly a rain event, at least for tonight.

Ample moisture continues to be brought into the region as a low level jet was located down around western Kentucky and Tennessee. This low level jet will likely intensify a bit more and start to inch closer and closer towards our region later tonight. Radar returns are picking up precipitation that is evaporating before it is reaching the ground, just off to our north, and this is a sign that the lower levels of the atmosphere are starting to gain some moisture. This could also allow for a little bit of patchy fog to be present in the region, at least during the evening hours.

Overnight tonight, the rain will become steady, and will likely be heavy at times. The warm front appears to stay just off to our southeast tonight – positioned closer to Wheeling, WV and parts of Pittsburgh, PA metro. New rainfall amounts around a inch are going to be possible across our entire area, with an additional half inch possible early Thursday Morning.

As we head through the overnight hours tonight, “Texas” will pass off to our southeast and move into western Pennsylvania. This will cause the majority of the rain showers to go with it. However, it appears that the “Wisconsin” low pressure from Wisconsin will hang back just enough that it may not immediately get absorbed into “Texas” as it nears Ohio on Thursday Morning. This result supports the an idea that we will see a little break in the precipitation early Thursday Morning, and then see a second – albeit much weaker – round of precipitation during the late morning and early afternoon. Since “Wisconsin” is coming from an area of much cooler temperatures, combined with the cooler air in place from “Texas” who will be off to our east, the primary precipitation for Thursday appears to be snow.

Widespread snow showers will be likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and we may see about a half inch or so of new snow accumulations in parts of area. The only thing that is going to make this tricky will be surface temperatures. The temperatures on Thursday will likely start off around 41° during early Thursday Morning, and then drop into the mid-30s, only to rise again to around 39° during the afternoon, and then drop quickly as we head into the evening hours.

In addition to the chances of precipitation both tonight and Thursday, there exists the possibility of wintry mixed precipitation (sleet, freezing rain) near the rain/snow transition line. I am not expecting anything major from that in our region, though some of our northern counties may see a little ice accumulation less than 0.10 inches.

An area of high pressure will keep us quiet and seasonably cool as we head into Thursday Night and into the day on Friday. Clouds will likely be around the first half of Thursday, but will then begin to clear away as we head into the late afternoon hours and into the overnight. Additional clouds will arrive on Saturday as high level clouds get pulled in from a developing system to our west.

An upper level disturbance will allow for a low pressure center to develop and push a cold front through our region as we head into Saturday Night and early Sunday Morning. This could allow for a stray rain shower and snow shower to develop into our area. A second disturbance will arrive on Sunday Afternoon and give us a really quick chance of precipitation. Sunday Night will likely be dry, but then our next system will begin to take shape down in Oklahoma and this will introduce our next round of rain showers into the region for the start of the work week.

