Zanesville Florist Offers Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Greg Orofino says roses are not the only option for a floral arrangement as Valentine’s Day grows nearer. Orofino owns Florafino’s Flower Market on Maple Ave. in Zanesville.

“Roses are the standard edition, we’ll sell the most of roses, but we lots of specials already made and ready to go. So, if somebody just comes in and they don’t know what to get, we’ll kind of steer them in the color. If they can kind of find out what their favorite color is, that would be really helpful, but it doesn’t really matter. We can help no matter what,” he said.

Orofino points out different flowering plant varieties in his shop, including Savage Bouquets, a Protea, rainbow roses and Stargazer Lillies.

Click or tap here for more information.