Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, Noon

No. 5 Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. Syracuse, Noon

No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Northwestern, Noon

No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Butler vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.

No. 23 Creighton vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

No. 25 LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

No. 21 South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois, 4 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Weekend: Skills Challenge, 3-Point and Slam Dunk at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour, ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands

ATP Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires

ATP Tour, New York Open, Uniondale, N.Y.

WTA, St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy

WTA, Thailand Open, Hua Hin

Golf

PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles

LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Adelaide

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

Korn Ferry Tour, LECOM Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Sunday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Women

No. 3 Oregon at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

No. 4 N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 5 UConn at South Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Kentucky, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Stanford at Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Maryland at Penn State, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 13 DePaul vs. Xavier, 3 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State at Duke, 1 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 25 Tennessee, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Indiana vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Arkansas at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Game at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour, ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands

ATP Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires

ATP Tour, New York Open, Uniondale, N.Y.

WTA, St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy

WTA, Thailand Open, Hua Hin

Golf

PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles

LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Adelaide

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

Korn Ferry Tour, LECOM Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.