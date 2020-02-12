Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 70, Beachwood 51
Avon Lake 54, Grafton Midview 37
Barnesville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Normandy 21
Chardon 69, Painesville Harvey 30
Chesterland W. Geauga 66, Mentor 60
Elyria Cath. 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41
Howard E. Knox 58, Fredericktown 40
Independence 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
Kirtland 61, Fairport Harbor Harding 25
LaGrange Keystone 30, Columbia Station Columbia 29, OT
Logan 52, Washington C.H. 43
Lorain Clearview 73, Oberlin 37
Madison 50, Jefferson Area 36
Massillon Tuslaw 62, Akr. Manchester 33
McConnelsville Morgan 38, Zanesville 36
Medina 70, Wooster 56
Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chagrin Falls 26
Oak Glen, W.Va. 49, E. Liverpool 45
Olmsted Falls 70, N. Olmsted 23
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 47, Cuyahoga Falls 25
Warren Harding 61, Warren Champion 37
Warsaw River View 42, New Concord John Glenn 20
Wellington 44, Sheffield Brookside 27
Westlake 34, Amherst Steele 20
Williamsport Westfall 40, Piketon 27
Zanesville Maysville 58, New Philadelphia 43
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 4=
Mt. Orab Western Brown 46, Cin. Colerain 42
Wilmington 45, Harrison 36
Division III=
Region 11=
Ironton 71, W. Union 29
New Lexington 62, Minford 53
Southeastern 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27
OVAC=
Consolation Pool=
Caldwell 37, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35
