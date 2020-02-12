Tigers reach $1.5M, 1-year deal with OF Cameron Maybin

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Maybin is back with the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers and the 32-year-old outfielder agreed Wednesday on a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

Maybin began his career with Detroit in 2007 before he was traded to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. Maybin returned to Detroit in a trade and played for the Tigers in 2016.

Maybin spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 82 games. His deal with the Tigers includes performance bonuses.

Maybin gives Detroit another option in an outfield that includes JaCoby Jones, Christin Stewart and Victor Reyes.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Detroit put right-hander Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day injured list.

